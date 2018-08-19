Associated Press award-winning columnist Neal Larson of Idaho Falls is also the author of “Living in Spin.” He is a conservative talk show host on KID Newsradio 590 AM, 106.3 and 92.1 FM, and also at www.kidnewsradio.com. “The Neal Larson Show” can be heard weekday mornings from 8 to 10. His email address is Neal@590kid.com.