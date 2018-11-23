In order to reach as many patrons as possible with our Town Hall meetings we are going to try something new.
We will be sharing our Dec. 3 Town Hall meeting live on Facebook. This will be our first attempt at this so bear with us if things don’t go well.
We know many parents have small children and coming to the District Service Center in Rupert when it is dark outside may not be very convenient. We encourage you to join us by going to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minidokaschools.
We plan on being more proactive in making posts to this page and invite you to follow us and share your input with us there. We have also had a link to a survey on our website concerning some facility upgrades needed in the district. You can see the results of the survey online at www.minidokaschools.org.
I appreciate hearing from our patrons. We have great staff in our district who are doing great things with your children. Each week I usually get one or two emails or phone calls and would really like to hear from our patrons more. If you have a question, or a concern, please feel free to contact me at my office by phone, 208-436-4727, email, kcox@minidokaschools.org or in person by setting an appointment or dropping by at 310 10th St in Rupert.
Once again, we invite you to join us on Monday, Dec.3 at the District Service Center in Rupert. We will start at 6:30 and be done by 8 pm. If you can’t come in person, please join us online during the event on Facebook, or check out our website after the event for recorded sections of the presentation.
Finally, I would like to thank each of you, our patrons, for your ongoing support of our schools and staff. So often teachers feel unappreciated because they don’t very often hear a heartfelt “thank you!’ Having just enjoyed thanksgiving break where we took time to recognize all we have to be grateful for in this beautiful valley, please take a moment to let our teachers know they are appreciated, and let’s not forget our bus drivers, aides, cooks, custodians, and all the rest of the Minidoka schools staff.
We have a lot to be proud of as a district and it is because of the people who make up the district that make all those things possible for our children and their future!
