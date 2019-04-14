Kudos to Warner Bros. for confronting President Donald Trump about his unauthorized use of music from the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Trump, as he is apt to do, retweeted a video from a fan that used the music in the same way a campaign video might have. The two-minute video juxtaposes images of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton with those of Trump, while written text stokes familiar Trumpian grievances: “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you racist.”
Warner Bros. filed a copyright complaint based on use of the film’s music, and the video was soon blocked on YouTube, Twitter and other social media. The company has indicated that further legal action could follow.
The episode highlights two things: The president’s irresponsible habit of grabbing anything he likes and throwing it out online in front of the world without considering the consequences; and the fact that the terror he once instilled in both politicians and corporations who were afraid of drawing his Twitter-wrath seems to be lifting.
