Hidden History: Those big Magic Valley banks

Editor’s note: This column ran Feb 25, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
Twin Falls’ McCornick & Co. Bank, a branch of a Salt Lake-based bank, opened June 1, 1905, on Main Street. Later the name of the street was changed to Main Avenue South.
At the close of business on April 6, 1906, the bank’s financial base — or footings — totaled $230,160.43, according to its Statement of Condition.
“At some point in time, banks became required to publish their ‘condition,’” Curtis Eaton, former Twin Falls Bank & Trust Co. president, told the Times-News.
The statements were printed on card stock and handed out or mailed to bank patrons and printed in local newspapers, Eaton said.
About 1908, McCornick and Co. began construction of a new bank building on the south corner of Main Avenue and Shoshone Street. The new bank became Twin Falls Bank & Trust Co.
Across Main Avenue from the Bank & Trust stood the First National Bank of Twin Falls — not to be confused with the Twin Falls National Bank, which came later.
“Before 1929, every little town had its own bank,” Eaton said. “The Bank & Trust was the only bank (in Twin Falls) to make it through the Great Depression.”
Statements of Condition were published quarterly, he said.
By 1921, the Bank & Trust’s footings had grown to nearly $2 million, as had the First National Bank’s financial base. Idaho State Bank’s and Twin Falls National Bank’s footings totaled more than $500,000 each.
Statements of Condition for other local banks in the early 1920s revealed the following amounts:
- First National Bank of Buhl — $1 million
- Burley National Bank — $1 million
- Hailey National Bank — $667,000
- Bank of Kimberly — $361,000
- Bank of Rogerson — $306,000
- Farmers & Merchants Bank (Filer) — $234,000
Mychel Matthews is the story chief for the Times-News. The Hidden History feature runs every Thursday in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com. If you have a question about something that may have historical significance, email Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
