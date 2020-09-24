Hidden History: Those big Magic Valley banks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: This column ran Feb 25, 2016, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

Twin Falls’ McCornick & Co. Bank, a branch of a Salt Lake-based bank, opened June 1, 1905, on Main Street. Later the name of the street was changed to Main Avenue South.

At the close of business on April 6, 1906, the bank’s financial base — or footings — totaled $230,160.43, according to its Statement of Condition.

“At some point in time, banks became required to publish their ‘condition,’” Curtis Eaton, former Twin Falls Bank & Trust Co. president, told the Times-News.

The statements were printed on card stock and handed out or mailed to bank patrons and printed in local newspapers, Eaton said.

About 1908, McCornick and Co. began construction of a new bank building on the south corner of Main Avenue and Shoshone Street. The new bank became Twin Falls Bank & Trust Co.

Across Main Avenue from the Bank & Trust stood the First National Bank of Twin Falls — not to be confused with the Twin Falls National Bank, which came later.