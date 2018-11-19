Try 3 months for $3
Ambulance
(Courtesy photo)

BUHL – A 36-year-old Hagerman man was injured Sunday morning after he rolled his pickup.

According to the Idaho State Police, Lee Silver was driving eastbound at about 10:25 a.m. on U.S. 30 at milepost 198 west of Buhl. He failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, and rolled the vehicle. Silver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, ISP said.

He was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

