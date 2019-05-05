BURLEY — Goode Ford is sponsoring a “Teacher of the Year” award for five local high schools. One teacher from each local high school will receive a check for $1,000. The awards will be selected from nominations by local students and parents. Goode Ford needs your help with nominations.
Now through May 14, Goode Ford is inviting students, faculty, staff, and parents to nominate their favorite teacher from Burley High School, Minico High School, Declo High School, Raft River High School and Oakley High School. Goode Ford will choose one teacher nominee from each school and present them each a check for $1,000 at the year-end assembly.
“We believe in giving back to our community, and part of our ‘Goode Gives Back’ initiative is finding inspirational leaders in our community and awarding them for their dedication. We have long supported our local schools and we want to show our appreciation to dedicated teachers in our community,” said Matt Cook, owner of Goode Motor Auto Group.
The nomination process is very easy. All you have to do is visit GoodeFord.com, go to the “About Us” tab, and click the “Vote for the High School Teacher of the Year” option.
Share your stories, and explain why they’re the best teacher at the high school. Goode Ford will select one person from nominees of each school on May 14 and will present each school’s winner at their end-of-year assembly celebration.
“Teachers are the backbone of our community and having an opportunity to give back to them is a really great moment to be part of. Goode Ford is really excited to receive nominations and read about the ways our teachers are connecting with students. And, being able to honor these teachers with a $1,000 surprise is pretty fun too,” Cook said.
The window for the High School Teacher of the Year nominations is short, so if you have a high school teacher that has been an amazing source of motivation and has exhibited stellar leadership in the classroom, please share your story at goodeford.com/2019-teacher-of-the-year-nominations.html.
