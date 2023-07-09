“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out of your door,” wrote J.R.R. Tolkien in “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

“You step into the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there is no telling where you might be swept off to.”

And thus, Tolkien’s immortal Gandalf sets the stage for the epic tale of Hobbits, humans, Orcs, and elves, all striving for, or against, the corrupting influence of ultimate power, as represented in a single golden ring.

But for Frodo, the young and yet-untested Hobbit, it would all begin with a single step, the tiniest of beginnings.

When we look back, we can see how our own lives have been inevitably shaped and directed by one or two simple steps, which, at the time, probably seemed like nothing, yet they set us on our life’s path, each step becoming firmer, and each passing mile and year making our own steps more resolute, for good or ill.

As a young man, I wanted a career in radio so I could play cool music all day. But radio tends to pay in fame, not money. So when I had an opportunity to make a clean switch to broadcast journalism, I decided to try it out for year or so. At the time it was a small, simple step.

Nearly 50 years have passed. My life’s trajectory was changed the day I stepped onto a different road, and was swept away.

And now I’m in my seventh year of retirement, and my seventh year of writing a weekly column. Every weekend, I’m asked to offer my thoughts on these extraordinary times in American and human history. In the process, I find myself in a weekly wrestling match with our increasingly chaotic world. Along the way, I’ve discovered within myself some weird talent to perceive the logical outcomes of disjointed and illogical events, and to communicate my discoveries through some inborn filter of what I like to believe is human empathy.

Believe me, I’m not bragging. As useful skills go, I’d swap it in a heartbeat for being an intuitively gifted car repair mechanic, or architect, or venture capitalist, or anything else that paid, y’know, real money.

But we all walk our own roads. And so here I am, a retired journalist, enjoying a second life that allows me to finally express a few opinions. In the process, I constantly worry about being fair and evenhanded. (I was going to say “fair and balanced,” but you’d get the joke, which means I wouldn’t really be fair and balanced, just sarcastic.) So I try to keep it in the middle. I rarely poke Republicans in the eye without taking a swipe at Democrats. Fortunately, that particular part of the job has always been easy.

Once I was cornered at a social gathering and asked, with exasperation, “Well, OK, Chris, I get what you’re doing and all, but what’s your ultimate point? Why all the noise without a call to action? When are you going to just pick a side and get on with it?”

I admit, I’ve considered it. Partisan firebrands tend to have IRAs much larger than mine. But for whatever reason, that’s just not how I roll.

Hamlet famously said that “conscience doeth make cowards of us all,” insofar as it holds us back from passionate (and possibly irrevocable) actions. If so, then conscience can come with a heavy cost.

But at the risk of disagreeing with Mr. Shakespeare, I think that conscience doesn’t breed cowardice. I think that if we are to save ourselves as Americans and as a world, conscience is the only thing that will enable us to do it. And if, in the process, conscience makes us hold back a little when everyone else is shouting to burn down a building or institution, I’m not sure that makes us cowards. I think it makes us truer patriots than the ones who pay no real attention to history, tradition or law.

And besides, when Hamlet whined that conscience holds us back from fulfilling our passions, he was considering suicide. These days, I’m not so sure all our cocksure, weapon-wielding patriots aren’t doing the same thing.