Just as every state has its own state flag, it also has its own official motto.

Some mottos have a poetic flair; for example, Minnesota: “The star of the north.”

Some are religious, such as Ohio: “With God all things are possible.”

Some, however, are weirdly baffling. Washington’s official state motto is “Bye and Bye.” Maryland’s motto is, “Manly deeds, womanly words.”

Some state mottos are simply strange. Michigan’s state motto is, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look around you.” Many are just poking for a fight, such as Alabama: “We dare maintain our rights.” Virginia’s motto even offers an implied threat: “Thus always to tyrants.”

Half of our states’ mottos are written in another language, usually Latin, which I presume makes the mottos sound more intellectual. Still, Latin translations are sometimes difficult. Idaho’s motto, “Esto Perpetuo,” has been translated as “Let it be perpetual,” “It is forever,” and “Be eternal.” Take your pick.

The truth is that most states’ mottos do a poor job of summing up the culture and personality of the people who live within its borders. So as a public service, I’d like to offer a few ideas for new state mottos that might better reflect the attitudes of their citizens. Some could even be used in tourist marketing.

So here we go. Road trip!

North Dakota: Barren rectangle.

California: Our beautiful beaches make everything else less scary.

Idaho: You have no idea how right we are.

Louisiana: Sure, it’s bad here. But it’s worse in Mississippi.

New York: We really are better than you.

Texas: More conservative than Florida, and better football.

Florida: More conservative than Texas, and better football.

Alaska: Look over there! Russia!

Oregon: Where mud is an artform.

Montana: Making Idaho look liberal since 1889.

Kansas: The Land of Ahhs. (That’s their actual promo line, by the way. I couldn’t come up with anything better.)

Ohio: Where factory smokestacks are still livin’ the dream.

Arizona: Drink up! There’ll always be enough water.

Maine: Maple syrup and Stephen King. Imagine the possibilities.

Colorado: It was a great place until people like you started moving in.

Nebraska: Hope you like corn.

New Jersey: We’re still trying to think of something. Check back later.

Georgia: Diversity — it’s great. Just kidding.

Arkansas: Bill Clinton? Wasn’t he a Democrat? Never heard of him.

New Hampshire: Every four years, we’re way more important than we deserve.

West Virginia: If we only had a Costco, it really would be heaven.

Minnesota: Come for the culture. Stay because your engine block froze.

Mississippi: Satisfy your morbid curiosity.

Just some thoughts. And if you ever see that one of my suggestions has become the state motto, please drop me a line. I could use the royalty checks.