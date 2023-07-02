On June 14, a little more than two weeks ago, a ship carrying roughly 800 migrants from Pakistan, Syria, Egypt and Palestine sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Only about 100 were saved. The rest drowned.

The ship was run illegally by criminals who charged exorbitant amounts of money to those desperate enough to pay. The passengers, both the living and the dead, were fleeing their homes in search of simple things: A job to feed their families, and a stable, peaceful community that offered their children hope. Most of them died in search of the birthright we enjoy every day.

At the time of the tragedy, news coverage in America was limited. Just some voiceover video with a few quick soundbites. Thirty seconds, max.

Then, four days later, another tragedy occurred. Five people inside a small submersible boat named the Titan died when their craft imploded while diving to visit the sunken remains of the Titanic. As you know, the three passengers, for whom money was clearly no object, paid a quarter-million dollars each for their seats.

When the Titan first went offline on June 18, the story drew worldwide coverage. The Canadian Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force, along with the United States Coast Guard and Air National Guard, swarmed the enormous search area. Nearby private ships offered assistance. For four days, the story dominated local and world headlines until it ended when floating debris from the craft was recovered.

I am not the first to point out the discrepancy between the level of news coverage surrounding the death of the five wealthy souls in the Titan, and the hundreds of unnamed economic refugees who drowned in the Mediterranean. I’m also not the first to point out that the resources involved in the attempted rescue of the Titan utterly dwarfed the yawning non-response to the tragedy in the Mediterranean, in which hundreds perished.

There are reasons for this. In the Mediterranean Sea, the victims were not rich. They were not white. They were not noteworthy, and therefore were newsworthy only by the sheer number of their corpses. They were just the latest voiced-over evidence that the world’s faceless, wretched refuse — the tired, poor, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free — are still very much alive, except, of course, for the ones who die in a vain pursuit of our own silver-platter promises.

Meanwhile, we who live in the world’s developed nations, and are, by the world’s standards, absurdly rich, think we understand their plight. Let them apply for citizenship, we say. Let them come in an orderly, quiet way, boat by boat, busload by busload, and we’ll consider them. We’ll weigh them on our scales. We’ll accept a few and send the rest packing with no hard feelings. In the end it’s just not our problem.

Our way is logical, and, above all orderly. But it displays something that I’ve suspected for years: That the comfort we enjoy both in America and in the world’s other developed countries is simultaneously a blessing and a curse.

Yes, we enjoy our freedoms and comforts and safety. But because we have never known anything else, we lose the ability to understand the desperation of those who have never known for a second what we’ve enjoyed every day of our lives.

We see the tragedy in the Mediterranean, and we sympathize, to a point. But we can’t empathize, not really, because we have never lived for even a moment in the desperate squalor so many have endured since the moment of their birth.

But give us five rich people in a submersible? That’s a story we can relate to. Oh, those poor people. And that one boy who didn’t want to go? Oh, isn’t that awful? What must his mother think?

I’m not criticizing comfort. I’m just suggesting that those of us who have never known anything else will struggle our entire lives to truly understand the desperation of the majority of souls who inhabit this potential Eden that is our planet, but which the power-hungry and rich, here at home and abroad, today and throughout all human history, have so effectively sabotaged.

Every blessing comes with a bit of blindness, and we, sadly, are not immune.