It was a day that changed my life.

I was 12 years old. I was in the car with my dad, and the radio was on. Back in 1964, there was only AM radio, scratchy but sufficient, since we didn’t know anything better was possible.

The radio was tuned to 93-KHJ, Boss Music for Boss Angeles. How cool was that? As cool as it gets, when you’re 12.

Still, the music that morning was just background noise as we drove home from the grocery store: The Four Seasons. Surf music. Doo-wop. The usual.

And then, out of nowhere, history hit. Thunder, with urgent driving chords. Bah-bah BOOM. Bah-bah BOOM. “Oh yeah I, (clap-clap) tell you something, (ringing guitars) I think you’ll understand (boom-boom), when I (clap-clap) say that something (more guitars) I wanna hold your HAAAAAAND!”

You remember what it was like to be young, when something unexpected happens and it grabs you by the throat (or the heart) and you just had no idea something like that was even possible. And it’s new, and somehow it’s just yours — not your parents or grandparents, or even your older brothers and sisters. It’s for you, your friends, your generation and no one else’s.

Well, that’s what that moment was like for me. The ‘60s were my introduction to music, and, as introductions go, it was pretty great. From the folkies to the acid-rockers, I dug it all.

But then came the ‘70s, which produced the musical sludge-pond known as disco. I basically took a decade-long cultural leave of absence.

The ‘80s bounced back with some intelligent, creative music. After that I mostly let it go. Adele caught my attention, sort of. Ed Sheeran is oddly interesting. Everything else sounds too programmed, too digital. Modern pop strikes me as just endless posing.

You, of course, disagree. I understand completely. As you see it, my music was just a lot of sloppy, drug-induced, boring 12-minute tracks that went nowhere. Unlistenable, self-absorbed and stupid.

And now, finally, I will attempt to make a point. Was the music of my generation as good as it seemed to me at the time? Some of it, maybe, but it turns out that’s not really the point. The point is that it was MY music. It belonged to me and my generation. We owned it, just as it owned us. It wasn’t just music. It was our youthful memories, triumphs and tragedies, all rolled into one.

And then we moved on to colleges and jobs and responsibilities, and a new crop of 12-year-olds had their own magical moments with music created just for them, not their parents, not even their big brothers and sisters. And they bonded to it, grew up with it, and everything changed again. And again. And again.

And now I’m about five musical generations past the sonic boom initiated by The Beatles. And all of you are trailing along behind me.

But it’s not just music. It’s all the cultural moments, the movies and the television, the political movements, the wars, the technological problems and improvements, the social changes, it all just keeps rolling along.

And the older I get, the more I understand the cultural events that have meant the most to me weren’t as great as I thought they were at the time, just as all your cultural life markers won’t seem nearly as important to you as you reach a more advanced age. Nostalgic, yes. But important? No.

Tech changes. Fads change. Social movements change. But when looked at through the constantly widening window of advancing age, very little actually changes. Every generation finds its own reasons to be angry and cares little about the lessons of the past. Every generation fights its own war to end all wars. Every generation is naïve, until it’s naiveite slowly burns down into maturity, when it’s too late to undo what’s already been done.

And so it has always gone, goes today, and will go in the future. Solomon suggested that there is nothing new under the sun, and that what has been is what will be.

From your current perspective that attitude looks like just more old-age grumpiness. But from my perspective it looks a lot like wisdom.