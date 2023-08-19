Seven years ago, I was an unhappy man.

I had just muddled through my first six months of retirement. On paper, I was reasonably prepared for retirement, and at the beginning I was more than ready to enjoy the life of leisure that lay before me. And for a few months it was absolutely great.

And then it wasn’t.

The honest truth is I had become lazy and bored. My wife was not happy. “You really need to go find something to do,” she said.

“Like what?” I asked.

“Anything you like, as long as it gets you out of my hair occasionally.”

And an idea was born.

For the previous 35 years, broadcast journalism had been my life — writing every day. But it was a specialized form of wordsmithing: straightforward and unopinionated. (I know it sounds crazy, but in broadcast news years, that was a couple of generations ago.)

So, I called the publisher of the fine paper you’re reading now. I pitched him on an idea for a weekly column. Years of experience. A reasonable level of talent.

“What would you write about?” he asked. “Politics? Gardening?”

“Whatever I want to write about,” I answered. “Could be different every week.”

“Hmmm,” was the unconvinced response.

We talked a little more, and he agreed to try it out for a few weeks and see how it went.

That was 6 1/2 years ago.

Since then I’ve had the best job on Earth. Each week, I’ve had the opportunity to comment on everything from federal budgets to first dates, and from sports violence to alternative facts.

Speaking of which, I confess that I owe a great debt to Donald Trump. Only three weeks into my column-writing career, Mr. Trump commanded his press secretary to say with a straight face that more people attended Trump’s inauguration than any inauguration in the history of the American presidency.

When NBC reporter Chuck Todd pointed out that the claim was factual balderdash, Trump’s media face, Kellyanne Conway, conceded that in making the statement, the White House was operating under the influence of “alternative facts.”

And so, the following Sunday, I was able to graft Trump’s looney inauguration claims into a general discussion of the Tower of Babel.

And in the process, I found my mojo.

So here we are, all these years later, and to my amazement I’ve discovered that I have now spent nearly a tenth of my life writing each week about life, death, governmental stupidity, first love, rock and roll, religion, the deliberate economic exploitation of anger, the joy of families, the secret lives of chickens, the pitfalls of social media, and the steady and likely unstoppable collapse of the middle class.

During it all, I kept thinking I’d run out of topics. But, thanks to what William Saroyan once called the Human Comedy, fresh column ideas and topics kept arriving with each new week.

Perhaps you’ve guessed where all this rambling is heading.

As it happens, my wife and I have recently been asked to serve a mission for our church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The request did not come out of nowhere. We submitted our names and indicated we would be willing to serve.

In a couple of months, we will be on our way to Papua New Guinea. (Look it up. We had to.) We will be gone for 18 months.

After receiving our mission call, I considered for about 10 seconds whether I could continue to write these columns while halfway around the world. But I immediately realized the answer was a hard no. The point of a mission is not to leave half your head back home. The point of going is to go. To do anything less would be dishonest to the Church, to myself, and to God.

Everything ends eventually. Perhaps, sometime in 2025, I’ll reappear on these pages. Perhaps not. It won’t be a big deal either way. We’ll always be friends.

The only irony: I will miss the entire election year of 2024. For a guy like me, that’s a little weird. The human comedy lives on.

But good luck with next year. Really. With luck, I’ll have a functioning democracy to return to.

God bless.