Fall in the air and it is a perfect time to host a Halloween dinner with spooky background music. Here are some ideas for putting a special Halloween face on familiar foods that you frequently serve.
Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas: Make mini-pizzas from your favorite recipe. Top with shredded cheese and let children make jack-o-lantern faces with bits of cut-up black or green olives. Bake as usual. Or, pat purchased refrigerator biscuits into 4-inch circles and top with pizza sauce, shredded cheese and olive eyes, etc. As described above. Bake on a greased baking sheet in an oven that’s been preheated to 350 degrees F. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned.
Ghosts: Serve a mound of mashed potatoes on each child’s plate with two slices of black olives positioned on top for eyes. Another edible ghost can be made with popcorn. Wrap a small popcorn ball in plastic wrap. Place wrapped ball in the middle of a large, sturdy white napkin. Tie the napkin together over the popcorn ball with white string, so the ends of the napkin hang out to form the body. Draw a scary face with a black marker.
Monsterwiches: Have available an assortment of bits and pieces of various vegetables, such as carrot shavings (use a vegetable peeler to shave off thin strips of carrots), small slices of black and green olives, slices of red pepper (for lips), shredded lettuce, etc. Let children spread a piece of bread with mayo or butter and add these toppings to make a monsterwich.
Brains with Blood & Pus: Serve spaghetti and marinara sauce with shredded cheese, and call it “brains with blood and pus.” Kids will love eating “gross” food on Halloween, and you will know they are getting a healthy dinner.
Halloween Party Popcorn: Combine popcorn with your choice of the following ingredients: raisins and other dried fruit; candy corn; nuts; gummy worms; orange/black candies such as M&M’s or jelly beans. By mixing Halloween candy with popcorn, you cut back on the total amount of candy offered. Serve with a scoop from a large bowl. Or, fill a self-closing sandwich bag with popcorn mixture for each child.
Witches’ Smiles: Core and cut a red-skinned apple (leave skin on) into long, vertical slices, about ½ inch wide. Spread one side of apple with a small amount of peanut butter and place on top of second slice so it looks like the two lips of a mouth. Stick raisins between the red “lips” for “decayed teeth.” If you make ahead of time, coat any exposed flesh of the apple with a little orange or pineapple juice to keep apple from turning brown.
Jack-O-Lantern Burgers: Top hamburgers with a cheese slice into which you’ve cut out a jack-o-lantern face (eyes, nose and mouth).
Skeleton Fingers: Pour popcorn into clear plastic gloves (the type designed for wearing in the kitchen when preparing food). Tie the ends of the gloves with orange and black ribbon.
Witches’ Brew: Serve orange juice or apple juice topped with a small scoop of orange sherbet, vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt. Or, add a few drops of green food coloring to milk, then top with a small scoop of lime sherbet, vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
Murky Blood: Combine nutrient-rich cranberry juice, apple cider and orange juice.
Have a happy and safe Halloween!
