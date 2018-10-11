When I began as a school nurse in Minidoka County last year, I knew there was more to the job than handing out bandages. However, I have been surprised at how many of my working hours are dedicated to immunizations.
In order to protect our children from vaccine-preventable diseases, Idaho law states that children must meet immunization requirements to attend school. In a recent article (August 2018) IdahoEdNews.org reported a statewide immunization rate of 87 percent, with increasing numbers of students’ families claiming exemption. They also noted that “Research has shown that community vaccination rates of about 94 percent are necessary to protect against the spread of highly contagious, vaccine-preventable childhood diseases,” state superintendent Sherri Ybarra and Health and Welfare Director Russell Barron said in a joint letter in June. “If less than 94 percent of your students are immunized, some of them could be at risk of contracting potentially serious diseases.”
Last spring, when a student in the area was diagnosed with pertussis, a.k.a. whooping cough, this sparked great concern as faculty worried for those students in the “exempt” or “not current” category. We cannot rely on “herd immunity” which is when the vaccination of a significant portion of a population (or herd) provides a measure of protection for individuals who have not developed immunity (source: Vaccines Today). Herd immunity is unreliable, as we have an increasing number of students whose families are claiming exemption or falling behind on shots. With current trends, there is greater risk for these preventable diseases to resurface, and there are more unprotected students to circulate the disease. This also puts students who are in frail health at great risk, as well as their family members who may be in a fragile health state.
As a reminder, the diseases for which we can be immunized against are very serious. Some of our forebearers died due to the very diseases that we can be protected against today. Currently some vaccine-preventable diseases are rampant in other countries, and in our global economy are just a plane ride away from Idaho.
In the coming days, one of our district’s school nurses (there are three of us) will be contacting families of students who are not current on immunizations to let them know that they have a period of time to either get their student caught up, or to fill out exemption paperwork. We would much prefer to work with you on getting your student caught up than receive exemption forms.
We would ask the families with school-aged children to make immunizations a priority. If you have been against them in the past, please reconsider your feelings now. Talk again with your doctor, or another well informed health professional and get accurate information. Idaho Health and Welfare is a great resource as well. Please help us make sure your children are protected.
