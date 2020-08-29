× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do masks work to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus? Why has it been so confusing, with the guidelines changing?

These are good questions that get to the heart of one of the challenges I see in this pandemic. The science of this novel virus is playing out in the public sphere in a way we have never experienced and that can create confusion.

A simplified definition of science would be the following: The study of the structure and behavior of the physical world through observation and experiment.

That is exactly what is occurring with this pandemic, magnified and expanded through the 24-hour news cycle and social media.

Normally, science does not get much attention until there is a more complete picture of what is being observed. What we are seeing with COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation. Every nuance is being reported on, sometimes incorrectly, and it is confusing for everyone.

To tackle these questions, I have to answer like a scientist. The data has increasingly suggested that masks help lower the likelihood of spreading the virus.

There is also some evidence to suggest that wearing masks could reduce the severity of infection if you were to get a high-risk exposure.