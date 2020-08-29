Do masks work to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus? Why has it been so confusing, with the guidelines changing?
These are good questions that get to the heart of one of the challenges I see in this pandemic. The science of this novel virus is playing out in the public sphere in a way we have never experienced and that can create confusion.
A simplified definition of science would be the following: The study of the structure and behavior of the physical world through observation and experiment.
That is exactly what is occurring with this pandemic, magnified and expanded through the 24-hour news cycle and social media.
Normally, science does not get much attention until there is a more complete picture of what is being observed. What we are seeing with COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation. Every nuance is being reported on, sometimes incorrectly, and it is confusing for everyone.
To tackle these questions, I have to answer like a scientist. The data has increasingly suggested that masks help lower the likelihood of spreading the virus.
There is also some evidence to suggest that wearing masks could reduce the severity of infection if you were to get a high-risk exposure.
The quality of evidence has improved, therefore the guidelines in the United States, largely through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have adjusted. The initial guidelines came out when we had limited cases in the U.S. and limited community spread. We now have significant community transmission, and we increasingly recognize that the virus is being spread by people with few or no symptoms. The switch to recommending widespread masking follows the data.
The data to support masking comes in several forms. COVID-19 is largely spread through talking, coughing, or sneezing droplets onto other people. There are studies using high-speed cameras that suggest even a damp cloth can reduce the spread of droplets. There are also real-world examples of masking ordinances rapidly reducing the spread of the virus in communities that adopt them; for example, there was a published study in Washington, D.C., that showed significant reduction in the rate of spread of the virus even within five days of the masking ordinance, and I think we are seeing that here in Idaho. I have seen the numbers of positives drop as the community has more broadly adopted masking.
There are several arguments against masks that I will put to rest. Probably one of the most common is virus particle size vs. filtration of the mask. The problem with that argument is that it ignores the fact that the virus is not spread in individual particles, but in small droplets of saliva that are easily stopped by cloth.
Other arguments hinge on the idea of lower oxygen or recycling CO2. Neither of those arguments is supported by evidence. Surgeons have worn masks during surgery for hours every day, for decades, and there has never been evidence to support that mask use being negative to health.
Finally, I have heard the theory that wearing a mask “weakens the immune system.” Interestingly, we have seen in places in the world where winter has set in that wide-spread masking has significantly lowered the rate of colds and flu. Not being sick seems like a sign of health to me!
With misinformation spreading faster than COVID-19, I would recommend caution regarding information sources. I recommend sources that are credible, including research and science institutions. More information can be found on the St. Luke’s website at www.stlukesonline.org.
Dr. Joshua Kern is vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. He is a primary care physician, and previously served as chief of staff and site medical director for St. Luke’s Jerome.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.