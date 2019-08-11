Q: My son found a package the other day with some unfamiliar items in it (pipes and baggies) and we just threw them away. Should we have called the police and given the package to them or is that wasting their time?—Tim
A: Anytime you find a package and are not sure what it is, I would tell you call the police. The police can then decide if they need to take the item or just throw it away.
The thing to know is that if the package had “meth” in it, for example, throwing it away could lead to somebody finding it accidentally and possibly contaminating himself or could even be an environmental hazard. Some drugs can be ingested by simply touching them so I would advise to keep all hands off.
The other possibility is that the contents could be explosive and simply moving the package could make a quiet day very explosive. If you move into a home and find something that could be an old explosive, remember not to be standing by it when you call the police or fire department because some explosives can be set off with certain types of electronic signals. Also remember to get everybody out of the house as well.
Unfortunately in this day and age with the threats from terrorists groups, packages can be left as improvised explosives. There are also pranksters out there who like to make pop bottle explosives (not going to give info on how they are made) that are not very explosive but can cause serious burns.
The final possibility I can think of is that the package could also contain evidence of a homicide or other physical crime. Touching the items could not only contaminate the crime evidence, it could also make you become a possible suspect.
Just remember when in doubt leave the decision up to law enforcement to decide what to do with unknown packages. That is why we get paid all that money (opinion does not reflect that of law enforcement or their families).
I would also like to tell folks out there not to bring unexploded ordinances they find to the police department. Not only could folks not make it to the police department (in one piece) but also because most police departments are not equipped to deal with unexploded ordinances.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Juan Jose Diaz, Los Angeles Police, California
- Correctional Officer Pedro Rodríguez-Mateo, Puerto Rico Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- K9 Verro, Paulding County Sheriff, Georgia
- K9 Jake, Alabama Department of Corrections
- K9 Windy, Riverside County Sheriff, California
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
