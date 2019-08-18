Not sure if I’ve answered every question but since they’ve slowed down, but I’ll cover a question that I sometimes hear on the street.
I’ve been asked about ways the public can help fight crime. Let’s talk about some of the ways that pertain to personal responsibility. As a reminder, I am giving my opinions and taking responsibility for it.
One of the simplest things to do is set a curfew for your children. It’s amazing how many children who get into trouble with the law have no curfew at home. It should not be a surprise that children get mandated curfews when they get put on probation.
Speaking of children, spoiling them by giving them everything they want often leads to the belief that they are owed everything. This often leads to the idea that they can have whatever they want even if it means just taking it. I see a lot of this attitude in domestic violence situations and stalking issues. The kids that I see turn out the best were the ones that were made to earn the things they wanted. I would also say that some of the best cops I have seen grew up with this mentality too.
One other way to help your police is to talk to that bothersome neighbor. The talk you have could save you a lot of arguments in the upcoming court procedures from one-upmanship when the neighbor calls the police on you. Having the police go back and forth with a neighborhood squabble often only creates a cry of wolf mentality for future calls.
Witnesses of crime can also help by getting involved. When you see, for example, somebody creating graffiti, you could take a picture or video of the criminal committing the act. The picture or video image could help police greatly in getting a handle on the issue and stopping or slowing that problem issue. The police try their best to be everywhere but unfortunately can’t be everywhere at once.
I guess the main idea I am trying to convey here is that getting involved with the aspects of your community is a way that will help fight crime. The old adage of it takes a village is true. The solutions to the issues of our communities are ours to take charge of or let take charge of us, get involved.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and her family in your prayers. She fought the good fight, now may she rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson, Tennessee Department of Correction
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
