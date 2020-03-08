Ask Policeman Dan: Nasty note over cul-de-sac parking

Q: I drop off my grandsons at school in a cul-de-sac on a public street and park on the street without blocking anyone’s driveway, trash pickup or mailbox. The cul-de-sac has an easement walk to the school. I got a nasty note on my car that said “This is not a school drop-off street. Go to the school parking lot!” Is parking in the cul-de-sac on the street not allowed?—Nancy

A: Whoever said that taking a shortcut does not cause problems? That’s my question, who said that? OK, it’s not my best joke but it’s not my worst either.

There are factors that could play a role in whether you could park in a cul-de-sac to let your grandsons walk to school. These could determine if you had to find a new drop-off spot or stick with the one you are using.

If the drop-off location was on a street that belonged in an area where the streets were not maintained by the city and were controlled by, say, a homeowners association, then the person who left the note would be within his or her right to tell you that you could not park there.

I left out details of the location of the cul-de-sac you use so that others are not encouraged to use your shortcut and make it a neighborhood traffic problem.