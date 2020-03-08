Ask Policeman Dan: Nasty note over cul-de-sac parking

Q: I drop off my grandsons at school in a cul-de-sac on a public street and park on the street without blocking anyone’s driveway, trash pickup or mailbox. The cul-de-sac has an easement walk to the school. I got a nasty note on my car that said “This is not a school drop-off street. Go to the school parking lot!” Is parking in the cul-de-sac on the street not allowed?—Nancy
A: Whoever said that taking a shortcut does not cause problems? That’s my question, who said that? OK, it’s not my best joke but it’s not my worst either.
There are factors that could play a role in whether you could park in a cul-de-sac to let your grandsons walk to school. These could determine if you had to find a new drop-off spot or stick with the one you are using.
If the drop-off location was on a street that belonged in an area where the streets were not maintained by the city and were controlled by, say, a homeowners association, then the person who left the note would be within his or her right to tell you that you could not park there.
I left out details of the location of the cul-de-sac you use so that others are not encouraged to use your shortcut and make it a neighborhood traffic problem.
That area is a public road and you have every right to park there to let your grandson off. I’m not sure if the area used for a shortcut is private property though. If it was then I would suggest getting permission from the homeowner to avoid any problem that could arise from property damage or somebody getting hurt on that property.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m glad to hear that you park in a manner that does not cause any issues with blocking driveways or mailboxes.
Just so readers are aware; blocking a driveway is a violation of Idaho code 49-660 (1, b, 1). Also if the vehicle is left in front of a driveway it is also susceptible to being towed immediately.
Quote of the month
“A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.”—George Bernard Shaw
Officer down
Please put this deputy, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Corporal Andrew Gillette, Sumter County Sheriff, South Carolina
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.