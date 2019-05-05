Q: I sat at the train tracks as the red lights flashed and the guard rails were down. No train was in sight from either direction. I turned and took another route to my destination. An hour and a half later when I drove back by the area the lights were still flashing, the guard rails were still down and cars were backed up. No train was coming. If you sit there five minutes and no train is coming, can you move around those guardrails and through the intersection? — Alice
A: Yes, you can proceed around the tracks but must do so using caution and also stopping prior to crossing.
Idaho code 49-648 reads: Whenever any person driving a vehicle approaches a railroad grade crossing under any of the circumstances stated in this section, the driver shall stop within 50 feet but not less than 15 feet from the nearest rail of the railroad, and shall not proceed until he can do so safely. These requirements shall apply when: (a) A stop sign is in place and there is an absence of any mechanical warning signals; (b) A clearly visible electric or mechanical signal device gives warning of the immediate approach of a railroad train; © A crossing gate is lowered or when a flagman gives or continues to give a signal of the approach or passage of a railroad train; (d) A railroad train approaching within approximately 1,500 feet of the highway crossing emits a signal audible from that distance and the railroad train, by reason of its speed or nearness to the crossing, is an immediate hazard; (e) An approaching railroad train is plainly visible and is in hazardous proximity to the crossing. (2) No person shall drive any vehicle through, around or under any crossing gate or barrier at a railroad crossing while the gate or barrier is closed or is being opened or closed.
Now that last part might sound confusing about going around or under gates but what it is meaning is that if the gate is coming down it’s not like a yellow light where you speed under to try and get past it.
Be aware that if a train is on the tracks near that crossing, no driver can ignore the crossing barrier because that driver believes the train is too far away to worry about. Drivers have had their lives cut short because they believed that they could beat the train.
One final thing to say about railroad crossing with flashing lights, drivers have to wait for the lights to stop flashing before crossing the tracks. This is especially true if there are dual tracks because an unseen train could be on the other tracks.
Officer down
Glad to report that as of the time of submission there were no officers to report killed in the line of duty.
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
