Q: I’ve noticed that people who have no handicapped ID park in handicapped parking spaces. These people appear to be quite able-bodied as they go into the store. I’ve never seen police officers checking those store handicapped places. Someone told me that store-parking places are considered private property and the handicapped places are not patrolled or ticketed by the police. Is this true? What can be done to keep able-bodied people out of the handicapped places that deny the real handicapped people closer access to the store?—Pam
A: This is one of the issues we have talked about before where the public really needs to get involved. While it is true that police do not always patrol the parking lot, what is not true is that they don’t give tickets. Illegal handicapped parking will draw a ticket almost every time. Most tickets that usually get issued begin with a concerned citizen calling in the violation.
The driver does not have to be handicapped to park in a handicapped space. If there is a handicapped person inside the vehicle then it is also perfectly legal to park in a handicapped space as long as they have a handicapped placard or license plate. A placard can be given to people who do not own a vehicle but need transported in a vehicle.
Handicapped citations are one of the few violations on private property that are allowed. Any person who unlawfully possesses, sells, copies, duplicates, distributes, manufactures or aids and abets in the unlawful possession, sale, copying, duplicating, distributing or manufacturing of a special plate or placard is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a period not to exceed 30 days or by both. They will also face getting to do up to 40 hours of community service.
Speaking of handicapped spaces, federal law requires that businesses that have 35 or more parking spaces must have one for every 35 spaces. The handicapped space must also have a sign in place to make it a valid parking space. If there is not a disabled parking sign in place then there can be no violation.
You have free articles remaining.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Detention Officer Gene Lee, Maricopa County Sheriff, Arizona
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.