Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,153 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,527 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,500 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,558 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 104 cfs

Jackson Lake is 91% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 86% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 46% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 71% of capacity.

As of Aug. 10.

