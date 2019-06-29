{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,346 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,717 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,894 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,695 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 310 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 99% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 89% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 29.

