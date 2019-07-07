{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 14,999 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 4,827 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 16,245 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,496 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,600 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 349 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 99% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 79% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 91% of capacity.

As of July 6.

