Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 11,715 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,795 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,962 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,544 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 172 cfs

Jackson Lake is 97% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 93% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 62% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 81% of capacity.

