Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise12,297 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot6,434 cfs

Snake River at American Falls8,623 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka7,020 cfs

Snake River at Milner45 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey486 cfs

Jackson Lake is 93% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 85% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 98% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 93% of capacity.

As of June 12.

