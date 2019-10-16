{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 3,426 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,875 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 2,779 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 2,327 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 79 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 18% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Oct. 16.

