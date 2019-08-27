{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,089 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,678 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,075 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,979 cfs

Snake River at Milner 747 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 70 cfs

Jackson Lake is 84% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 76% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 30% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 60% of capacity.

As of Aug. 27.

