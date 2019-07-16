{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,758 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,841 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,867 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,301 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 231 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 97% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 70% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 86% of capacity.

As of July 16.

