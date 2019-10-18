{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 3,195cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,815 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 2,810 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 2,383 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 78 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 19% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Oct. 18.

