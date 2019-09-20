{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 5,736 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,206 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 6,723 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 6,292 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 75 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jackson Lake is 73% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 66% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 19% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Sept. 20.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments