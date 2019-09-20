Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 5,736 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 2,206 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 6,723 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 6,292 cfs
Snake River at Milner 0 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 75 cfs
Jackson Lake is 73% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 66% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 19% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.
As of Sept. 20.
