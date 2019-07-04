{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 14,997 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,928 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,976 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 13,029 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,490 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 295 cfs

Jackson Lake is 100% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 100% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 83% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 92% of capacity.

As of July 4.

