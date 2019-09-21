{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 5,798 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,122 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 6,681 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 6,079 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 85 cfs

Jackson Lake is 72% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 66% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 18% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Sept. 21.

