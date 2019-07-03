{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 14,343 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 4,074 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,916 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,813 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,510 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 314 cfs

Jackson Lake is 100% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 100% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 84% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 93% of capacity.

As of July 3.

