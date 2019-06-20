{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 14,167 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 8,329 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,540 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,246 cfs

Snake River at Milner 988 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 566 cfs

Jackson Lake is 97% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 95% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 97% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 20.

