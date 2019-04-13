Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 10174 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 9111 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 8798 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 7795 cfs
Snake River at Milner 4410 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 815 cfs
Jackson Lake is 78 percent full.
Palisades Reservoir is 72 percent full.
American Falls Reservoir is 94 percent full.
Upper Snake River system is at 83 percent capacity.
As of April 13.
