Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,090 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,332 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,082 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,204 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 65 cfs

Jackson Lake is 81% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 71% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 25% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 55% of capacity.

As of Sept. 3.

