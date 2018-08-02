Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,448 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,415 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 14,287 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,121 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,000 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 228 cfs

Jackson Lake is 95 percent full.

Palisades Reservoir is 88 percent full.

American Falls Reservoir is 59 percent full.

As of Aug. 1.

