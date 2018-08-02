Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 9,448 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 2,415 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 14,287 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 12,121 cfs
Snake River at Milner 3,000 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 228 cfs
Jackson Lake is 95 percent full.
Palisades Reservoir is 88 percent full.
American Falls Reservoir is 59 percent full.
As of Aug. 1.
