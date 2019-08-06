{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,309 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,603 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,270 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,484 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 99 cfs

Jackson Lake is 93% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 88% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 50% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 74% of capacity.

As of Aug. 6.

