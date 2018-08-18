Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 11,038 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 2,706 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 10,868 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 9,195 cfs
Snake River at Milner 3,500 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 152 cfs
Jackson Lake is 91 percent full.
Palisades Reservoir is 75 percent full.
American Falls Reservoir is 41 percent full.
As of Aug. 17.
