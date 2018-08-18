Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 11,038 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,706 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,868 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 9,195 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 152 cfs

Jackson Lake is 91 percent full.

Palisades Reservoir is 75 percent full.

American Falls Reservoir is 41 percent full.

As of Aug. 17.

