Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,391 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,865 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,463 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,463 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 111 cfs

Jackson Lake is 94% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 89% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 53% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 75% of capacity.

As of August 3.

