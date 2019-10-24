{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 2,461 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,102 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 371 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 588 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 79 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 72% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 22% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 51% of capacity.

