Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,303 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,911 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 13,036 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,567 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 159 cfs

Jackson Lake is 97% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 94% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 63% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 82% of capacity.

As of July 23.

