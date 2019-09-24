{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 5,622 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,883 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 6,691 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 5,283 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Little Wood River near Carey 76 cfs

Jackson Lake is 70% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 67% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 18% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Sept. 24.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments