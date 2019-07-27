{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 11,459 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,076 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,912 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,542 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 144 cfs

Jackson Lake is 96% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 92% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 59% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 79% of capacity.

Updated July 27.

