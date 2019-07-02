{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise14,322 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot3,292 cfs

Snake River at American Falls15,940 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka12,686 cfs

Snake River at Milner3,510 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey311 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 100% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 85% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 94% of capacity.

As of July 2.

