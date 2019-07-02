Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise14,322 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot3,292 cfs
Snake River at American Falls15,940 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka12,686 cfs
Snake River at Milner3,510 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey311 cfs
Jackson Lake is 99% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 100% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 85% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 94% of capacity.
As of July 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.