Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 13,143 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 4,774 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,235 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,635 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,570 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 256 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 99% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 76% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 90% of capacity.

As of July 10.

