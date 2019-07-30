{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 11,368 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,247 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,702 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,533 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 127 cfs

Jackson Lake is 95% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 90% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 56% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 78% of capacity.

As of July 30.

