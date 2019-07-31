{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,385 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,720 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,514 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,157 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,490 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 127 cfs

Jackson Lake is 95% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 90% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 55% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 77% of capacity.

As of July 31.

