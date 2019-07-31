Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 10,385 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 3,720 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 12,514 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 10,157 cfs
Snake River at Milner 1,490 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 127 cfs
Jackson Lake is 95% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 90% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 55% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 77% of capacity.
As of July 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.