Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,919 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 5,638 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,610 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,062 cfs

Snake River at Milner 4,350 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 789 cfs

Jackson Lake is 86% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 73% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 100% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 89% of capacity.

As of June 5.

