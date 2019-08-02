{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 9,950 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,019 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,479 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,297 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 112 cfs

Jackson Lake is 94% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 89% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 54% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 76% of capacity.

As of August 2.

