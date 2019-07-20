{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,312 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,101 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 13, 068 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,725 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 183 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 96% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 66% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 84% of capacity.

As of July 20.

